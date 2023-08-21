BenchMark Physical Therapy said Monday it has opened its first outpatient clinic in Mount Airy, which represents its eighth in the Triad. The clinic director is Tyler Horn.

The clinic is based at 1025 Rockford St., Suite 300. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. To make an appointment, call 743-223-4441 or go to benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark, affiliated with Upstream Rehabilitation, offers in-person and telehealth services for orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Horn’s clinical interests include orthopedics, sports injuries, injury prevention and post-operative rehabilitation.

The group has Winston-Salem clinics off Robinhood Road, Oliver Crossing and Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, as well as in High Point, Kernersville, Lexington, Mocksville and Thomasville.