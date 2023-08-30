Cigna Healthcare said Tuesday its federal Affordable Care Act marketplace insurance plans will be available in Forsyth and five other Triad counties as part of expanding its North Carolina reach by 15 counties to 85 overall for 2024.

The other Triad counties added are Davidson, Davie, Rockingham, Stokes and Yadkin.

Cigna’s ACA plans already had been covering Alamance, Guilford and Randolph counties.

That leaves Alleghany, Ashe, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties as not covered by the insurer in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

“We take a thoughtful and deliberate approach to our geographic presence to ensure our plans meet high standards for affordability, network quality, and comprehensive coverage,” said Chris DeRosa, president of the insurer’s U.S. Government business.

“Cigna has continuously maintained our presence in the ACA marketplace over the past 10 years.”

The additional 15 N.C. counties overall represent about 200,000 potential ACA marketplace customers for Cigna.

The open enrollment period for ACA marketplace insurance plans begins Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15 for individuals and families. Health plans purchased by Dec. 15 during the enrollment period go into effect Jan. 1.

Customers have access to 24/7 virtual medical and behavioral health care, incentives for healthy behaviors, and affordable prescription medications.

Most plans feature primary care provider copays from free to $70, and urgent care visit copays ranging from $30 to $110 for non-emergency care.

Customers 18 and older can earn up to $325 in points that can be redeemed for a debit card or merchandise through participating in a wellness program.

Plans feature copays beginning at $0 for preferred generics and access to Cigna’s Patient Assurance program that caps preferred insulin costs at $25 per month for a 30-day supply.

“Health and well-being are key to a person’s overall vitality, which is why we provide comprehensive medical, behavioral, and pharmacy benefits and a host of other features that make it simple for customers to access affordable care when and where they need it,” DeRosa said.