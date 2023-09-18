Cone Health said Monday that Dr. Brian Boies has been named as its chief academic officer.

Boies will oversee and enhance Cone Health's academic medical programs. These include medical education, residency programs and research.

Boies also will be in charge of identifying and pursuing opportunities to establish new academic medical programs and departments.

He is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain medicine physician. He previously worked at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio as vice chairman of education and assistant dean of education and innovation.