Cone Health said Tuesday that its Healthy Weight & Wellness facility will open Sept. 11 in the mixed-use Welden Village community of Kernersville.

The 12,000-square-foot facility on Old Salem Road sits across N.C. 66 from Cone’s MedCenter Kernersville campus.

The planned facility will offer initially primary-care and laboratory services, along with weight-management and wellness components.

The facility represents a $6.8 million investment that will be staffed by 25 people when both practices are fully operational.

Welden Village is a 385-acre community projected to contain at completion about 1,900 residences, including single- family homes, townhomes and apartments, along with a shopping village.

“This will be one of our first opportunities to enter a ‘live-work-play’ community,” says Jit Green, Cone’s assistant director of ambulatory network.