Cone Health benefited from another significant recovery in its stock-market portfolio performance to post $104.11 million in excess revenue over expense through three quarters of fiscal 2022-23.

Excess revenue over expenses in a not-for-profit organization, such as Cone, equates to profit in a for-profit business. Cone’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.

Through the same period in fiscal 2021-22, Cone reported a $55.1 million loss.

The Greensboro health care system reported Friday having $106 million in investment income, compared with a loss of $29.3 million in the same period a year ago.

Not-for-profit health care systems, such as Atrium Health, Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

When excluding the investment income component, Cone had $11.5 million in core income, up from a loss of $14.1 million a year ago.Operating revenue was up 5% to $2.01 billion.

That broke down to: a 7% increase in net patient service revenue to $1.79 billion; an 11.5% jump in what it calls “premium” revenue to $145 million; and a 31% decline in other operating revenue to $78.3 million.

Overall expenses were up 3.6% to just more than $2 billion.

Salaries and wages increased by 6.5% to $738.9 million. The system’s minimum wage was raised on Jan. 31, 2021, from $13 to $15 an hour.

Fringe benefits climbed 4.7% to $234.2 million, while supplies expenses jumped 9.2% to $425.2 million. Cone spent $54.8 million on “purchased (contract) personnel,” compared with $99.3 million a year ago, mostly additional travel nurses.

“Similar to health systems across the country, Cone Health continued to experience financial challenges, particularly related to labor costs and overall expense inflation, both of which were influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the system said in comments repeated in recent quarterly reports.

“At the same time, government payments from the federal CARES Act and other sources that were received during the (COVID-19) public health emergency have decreased.”

Cone said management’s response to the system’s financial challenges “included revenue and expense improvement tactics that have shown promise year-to-date and are expected to advance as the year progresses.”

Cone reported a 12.6% increase to 277,299 in systemwide emergency department visits, as well as a 14.8% jump in outpatient visits to 905,152, a 28.1% decrease in telehealth visits to 28,269, and 4.3% increase in surgical procedures to 31,419.

The report was posted on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org. Healthcare systems’ quarterly financial reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies.

Cone Health has more than 13,000 employees systemwide and five hospitals.