State health regulators have approved the establishing of two six-bed group homes on the same site in Winston-Salem for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Horizon Residential Care Center applied for state certificate-of-need approval on behalf of The Atrium/The Respite Center.

The groups propose spending $2 million on the project, which will be known as Arches I and Arches II. The group homes will be located on Horizon’s main campus at Horizons Lane in Rural Hall. The intermediate care facilities can accept Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. The project involves moving 10 beds from The Arches and two beds from The Atrium/Respite.

Once the 10-bed transfer is complete, every resident at The Arches off Bethabara Park Road in Winston-Salem will have been transferred and that facility will be closed. The current Atrium/Respite will be reduced to 28 residents.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these group homes “must provide active treatment” for residents, many of whom have other disabilities along with intellectual disabilities.

Those can include: non-ambulatory issues; seizure disorders; behavior problems; mental illness; visual or hearing impairments; or a combination of the above. All must qualify for Medicaid assistance financially.

Horizons said in the CON application that by opening Arches I and Arches II, it “will move substantially closer to achieving goals that benefit the individual resident and the community as a whole.”

“From the residents’ perspective, we will have made both quality-of-life impacts, as well as civil rights impacts. The residents will be moved from the standard congregate care environment into a highly individualized and intimate setting.

“The residents will have greater opportunities to integrate into their community, and we will have greater opportunities to integrate into their community. We will improve our capacity to organize and transport smaller groups of individuals to opportunities throughout the county.”

Horizons said an additional advantage from the two new group homes is that “it will be easier to manage potential future outbreaks of airborne illness and larger pandemic related illnesses.”

In another CON approval by state regulators, BMA of South Greensboro was approved to spend $15,000 to add four dialysis stations for a total of up to 58 at the site.