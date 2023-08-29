Hospital usage

The Novant Health Inc. report lists service data for each of its N.C. community hospitals for fiscal 2023, which provides insight into the frequency of use for each facility. The following are for the first half.

Kernersville Medical Center had an average daily inpatient count of 32, while Clemmons Medical Center was at 15. Comparing Novant hospitals of similar size, the average daily inpatient count was 56 in Thomasville, 45 in Brunswick, 96 in Huntersville, 122 in Matthews and 25 in Mint Hill.

Kernersville had 5,745 patient days, while Clemmons was at 2,633. That's compared with 10,205 in Thomasville, 8,125 in Brunswick, 17,376 in Huntersville, 22,035 in Matthews and 4,446 in Mint Hill.

There were 16,938 emergency department visits in Kernersville, compared with 12,049 in Clemmons, 14,835 in Thomasville, 17,067 in Brunswick, 19,706 in Huntersville, 17,257 in Matthews and 14,347 in Mint Hill.

There were 1,784 total surgical cases in Kernersville, 1,913 in Clemmons, 2,321 in Thomasville, 2,678 in Brunswick, 3,507 in Huntersville, 3,101 in Matthews and 954 in Mint Hill