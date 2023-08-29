A recovery in Novant Health’s investment income portfolio generated $38 million in excess revenue over expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the nonprofit system reported Tuesday.
Excess revenue in a nonprofit organization, such as Novant, equates to profit in a for-profit business.
By comparison, the system had a $208.7 million loss in the second quarter of 2022, caused mostly by a $184.7 million loss in the investment portfolio.
For the first half of 2023, Novant reported $122.2 million in excess revenue compared with a $339.6 million loss a year ago.
Not-for-profit hospitals, such as Novant, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Cone Health, depend on investment income to boost their bottom lines and help pay for capital investments.
To that end, the second-quarter investment income performance more than offset a $28.2 million loss in core operations compared with a $23.4 million loss a year ago.
Total operating revenue for the second quarter was just more than $1.9 billion, up 7.5% year over year.
Meanwhile, expenses were at $1.93 billion, up 7.7%.
Salaries and employee benefits increased 7.6% to $1.09 billion, which was partly a reflection of Novant raising the minimum wage of more than 2,000 employees systemwide from $12.50 to $15 an hour. The system said at that time, in January 2021, that nearly 900 Triad employees would benefit from the salary increase.
Supplies and equipment expense were up 9.2% to $744.6 million, with much of the increase coming from higher costs related to specialized COVID-19 treatments.
Novant spent $250.4 million on capital investments during the first half, compared with $187.1 million a year ago.
Novant’s report was listed without comment, as is typical, at the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org.
The reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about two months after the end of a quarter.
In the Triad, Novant owns and manages Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers, as well as Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem.
The system has 28,092 employees overall, including about 8,145 in Forsyth County.
