Novant Health Inc. has received state health regulatory permission to add up to 25 acute-care beds at its New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The expansion would provide New Hanover with up to 774 acute-care beds combined on its main and satellite campuses. The capital investment is listed at $55.9 million.

New Hanover has an active, but undeveloped, project involving up to 36 new acute-care beds toward a planned 78-bed Scotts Hill Medical Center in the region that is projected to open in 2026.

Novant entered the Wilmington healthcare market in February 2021 upon the completion of its $5.3 billion acquisition of New Hanover that established a third major operational hub in North Carolina.

Novant is southeastern North Carolina's dominant healthcare provider. The hospital system also operates Brunswick Medical Center in the nearby town of Bolivia, where it opened a $100 million, 78-bed community hospital in July 2011.