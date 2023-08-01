Novant Health Inc. has reentered the South Carolina healthcare market, this time through spending $75 million to acquire a 30% ownership stake in Conway Medical Center.

The groups disclosed the transaction closed Tuesday.

It represents a crossing-the-border extension of Novant's operational hub in southeastern North Carolina into the Grand Strand region, Georgetown and Horry counties, and as far as Florence, S.C.

Conway remains independent with local governance and leadership intact. However, the Conway board of trustees would expand by six Novant representatives to 21 overall.

Conway is listed as having more than 40 medical care locations, more than 100 employed providers and more than 1,600 employees.

The groups provided few details on what Novant would gain from the 30% ownership stake.

John Gizdic, Novant's chief administrative officer, said in a statement that the initial ownership stake is being considered as "a first step toward a long-term, integrated partnership."

“We aim to set a new level of excellence in health care, starting with offering workforce development opportunities and expanding access to care for underserved communities,” Gizdic said.

Jeff Lindsay, Novant's chief operating officer, said the Conway investment represents "a natural expansion, natural fit of its coastal markets" that serve as a third operational hub along with the Triad and Charlotte.

"It allows us to have a deeper presence across a broader geography," Lindsay said.

"It will help us better fulfill our missions together, serve more patients" in the coastal region that has had significant population growth rate in recent years.

Brian Argo, Conway's president and chief executive, said the system has been pursuing a strategic partnership "for a couple of years."

"This first year is going to be all about both organizations focusing deeply on our patient and community needs," Argo said.

Other first-year goals are listed as: expanding access to care for patients and exploring further regional growth together; creating new opportunities for patient-focused care experiences, which includes moving care from clinical settings "to more consumer-friendly environments;" and developing a "robust pipeline of clinical talent" and providing new opportunities to train the next generation of clinical and administrative health care leaders.

Previous S.C. presence

Novant has had a mixed presence in South Carolina over the past 15 years.

The health care system currently serves the South Carolina portion of the Charlotte metropolitan statistical area through its Presbyterian-branded hospitals in North Carolina.

In April 2008, Novant paid $300 million to buy a 27% stake in four N.C. hospitals — including Davis and Lake Norman — and three in South Carolina that were owned by for-profit company Health Management Associates Inc. of Naples, Fla.

However, by October 2009, Novant determined that it wasn’t well-served being “a bystander” in the running of those seven hospitals.

Novant and Health Management agreed that Novant would raise its ownership in Franklin Regional Medical Center, a 70-bed facility in Louisburg, and Upstate Carolina Medical Center, a 120-bed facility in Gaffney, S.C., from 27% to 99%.

In turn, Novant gave Health Management its 27% ownership stake in four hospitals, including Davis. The other hospitals in the portfolio were Sandhills Regional Medical Center in Hamlet, Chester Regional Medical Center in Chester, S.C., and Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville, S.C.

Community Health Systems Inc. acquired the Gaffney hospital in November 2014, then merged it with Black Memorial Hospital in Spartanburg, S.C., in April 2015.

In October 2015, Novant closed the Louisburg hospital following several months of failing to attract a buyer.

In 2012, Novant began working with academic medical center Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga. and portions of southern South Carolina, through Novant’s Shared Services division. Novant established a joint venture with Memorial in December 2013 to build a $28 million children’s hospital.

However, in May 2016, Novant exited talks to take over Memorial that would have included a $295 million capital investment commitment.