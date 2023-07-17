ProKidney Corp., one of Winston-Salem’s newest publicly traded companies, said Friday it has hired Dr. Bruce Culleton as its executive vice president for clinical development and commercialization.

Culleton joins ProKidney after more than two decades in industry and academia with a primary focus on kidney health.

ProKidney, based at 3929 Westpoint Blvd. Suite G, is a late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease. It has 80 employees.

On June 14. ProKidney confirmed plans to establish a biomanufacturing plant with staged investments of up to $458 million in Greensboro. The company pledged to will create up to 330 jobs.

ProKidney has agreed to buy a 210,000-square-foot facility and 22 acres in 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73. The facility is expected to be completed by 2027 and the jobs created by the end of 2028.

The Greensboro City Council has approved $13 million in incentives for the company, and the Guilford County commissioners have approved more than $15 million. The company is also eligible for a performance-based state Job Development Investment Grant of $5.1 million.