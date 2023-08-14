Novant Health Inc.'s bid to open a home health care agency in Shallotte was denied by state health regulators.
The N.C. Health Service Regulation posted Monday that Well Care Home Health of Brunswick County received the conditional approval out of the five applicants.
The State Medical Facilities Plan for 2023 listed the need for home health care agency in the Brunswick County area.
Novant proposed spending $748,872 on establishing the agency.
By comparison, Well Care proposed spending $518,212.
The other applicants were: 3HC-Brunswick; Bayada Home Health Care Inc.; and Healthview Home Health-Brunswick.
