Advocate Health — the nation’s fifth-largest health care system — reported Tuesday a significant uptick in both core operating income and overall excess revenue from the first to second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Advocate debuted Dec. 2 representing the completed merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora. The system is based in Charlotte with former Atrium chief executive Eugene Woods serving as co-chief executive.

Baptist and Atrium Health operate under the Advocate umbrella. Advocate issued its first combined quarterly report in May.

The first-half 2023 report, posted Tuesday, listed Advocate with having $85.69 million in core operating income, up from $10.4 million for just the first quarter.

Investment income, meanwhile, was at $938.41 million as of June 30, up from $610.4 million on March 31.

Overall, Advocate reported having $1.03 billion in excess revenue over expenses, up from $578.7 million in the first quarter.

In a not-for-profit organization, “excess revenue” is analogous to “profit” in a for-profit organization.

Not-for-profit health care systems, such as Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc., depend on investment income to increase their bottom lines.

Advocate issued its overall quarterly report on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s website, www.emma.msrb.org, as well as individually from Atrium and Baptist.

EMMA reports are aimed primarily at bondholders and ratings agencies, and typically are submitted about 10 to 11 weeks after the quarter ended.

The overall Advocate system reported $15.91 billion in revenue for the first half, representing $12.82 billion in patient revenue, $1.75 billion in “other” revenue and $612.8 million in “capitation” revenue.

According to LawInsider.com, capitation revenue represents all payments from managed-care organizations, “where payment is made periodically on a per member basis for the partial or total medical care needs of a patient, co-payments and all HMO incentive bonuses.”

In terms of expenses, first-half 2023 sales, wage and benefits were $8.81 billion, along with $3.11 billion in supplies and drugs, and $2.44 billion in purchased services and other expenses. Purchased services has represented primarily travel nurse expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocate has spent $627.5 million on capital investments so far in fiscal 2023.

Baptist and Atrium

Baptist reported $47.3 million in excess revenue over expenses for the first half.

That represented a $14.4 million operating loss and $63.6 million in investment income gains.

Baptist had $2.34 billion in operating revenues, including $1.85 billion in core patient service revenue and $494.9 million in “other sources,” and $2.36 billion in operating expenses.

The financial report combines reports for N.C. Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest University Health Sciences and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and all their affiliates.

Baptist’s utilization report showed an 8.2% year-over-year jump in outpatient visits to 1.03 million, an 8.7% increase in emergency department visits to 107,305, a 10.2% gain in inpatient visits to 31,678, and a 6.5% climb in total operating-room cases to 22,449.

For Atrium, it had $393.7 million in excess revenue over expenses for the first half.

Atrium had $4.22 billion in operating revenues, including $3.79 billion in core patient service revenue and $424.3 million from “other revenue,”, and $4.16 billion in operating expenses.