A Wake Forest University School of Medicine professor, Dr. Dionisios Vrochides, has been named as executive director of IRCAD, a French-based research and training institute for surgeons.

The institute, located at the University Hospital of Strasbourg, France, is scheduled to open in 2025 a North American headquarters in the midtown Charlotte district branded as “The Pearl” that has a projected $1.5 billion capital investment.

The district is planned to be adjacent to the Wake Forest’s Charlotte medical school campus that’s slated to open in 2024. The 100,000-square-foot facility will serve as an anchor for the first research building.

Vrochides is a clinical professor of surgical sciences.

“Dr. Vrochides is an extraordinary clinical leader who understands how the intersection between education and innovation can lead to new discoveries,” Eugene Woods, co-chief executive of Advocate Health, said in a statement.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is part of the Advocate Health not-for-profit umbrella.

Woods said Vrochides “played an instrumental role in bringing IRCAD North America’s headquarters to Charlotte.”

“I’m confident that, under his leadership, IRCAD will be the destination in the United States for surgical education, robotics and the development of new techniques.”

The leadership structure for IRCAD NA is designed for the executive director to manage the experiential training and rapid-cycle research and development center in partnership with a business and operations structure which will serve to grow and establish the institute.

IRCAD specializes in educating physicians from around the world in minimally invasive surgery and image-guided surgery techniques.

It also features translational research laboratories and research and development units in computer science and robotics that design and develop tools for diagnosis, surgical planning and simulation aimed at improving and making surgical procedures safer.

In addition to general surgery, IRCAD NA’s training curriculum will include the latest techniques in cardiovascular, neuro- and orthopedic surgeries, among others.

Vrochides said he expects IRCAD NA “will attract thousands of top surgeons and their teams to Charlotte each year to train with top subject matter experts from all over the world and experience the latest surgical technologies and platforms, including advanced laparoscopy, robotics, image-guided procedures and, through the use of artificial intelligence, augmented surgical reality.”

“We also see tremendous potential, both independently and together with our partners, to drive innovation and rapid-cycle research and development activities, which will improve surgical outcomes and help deliver better patient care.”

IRCAD has training centers in six countries: Brazil, China, France, Lebanon, Rwanda and Taiwan. It currently trains more than 7,200 physicians annually in 18 specialties.

Atrium and IRCAD are planning a public-private partnership to help underwrite the start-up costs.

Jacques Marescaux, a surgeon and president and founder of IRCAD, said Vrochides was “the first person to contact me personally and to participate in the development of this magnificent project, bringing the United States of America into the IRCAD family.”

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief academic officer of Advocate and chief executive of Baptist, said that “as a surgeon myself and a member of IRCAD’s executive committee, I look forward to working together with Dr. Vrochides to connect our learners at Wake Forest University School of Medicine with innovative and unparalleled training opportunities.”