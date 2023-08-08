Wake Forest University Health Sciences has spent $37.96 million to purchase Building 60 in downtown Winston-Salem's Innovation Quarter, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.
The 0.76-acre property at 409 Vine St. contains a 194,370-square-foot building.
The seller is Wexford Winston-Salem Building 60 LLC, an affiliate of IQ developer Wexford Science + Technology.
Wake Forest could not be immediately reached for comments on the purchase and its plans for the building.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ