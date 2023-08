A Winston-Salem property that contains a medical office building has been sold for $4.25 million to a Dallas company, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The 6.1-acre property at 195 Park Plaza Drive contains a 2,865-square-foot building. It has Salem Health Services as the tenant.

The buyer is Mohr County Park LLC. The seller is Crothall Laundry Services Inc.