Triad Business Bank reported Tuesday a $436,253 second-quarter loss, compared with a $101,468 loss a year ago.

The bank had an earnings loss of 7 cents, compared with a 2-cent loss a year ago.

The bank said the main factor in the loss was the rising cost of deposits, as noninterest expenses rose 18% to $3.25 million.

Loan income was up 3% to $2.65 million, while fee income was at $163,673, up 11%. The bank reported a $74,526 loan-loss provision, compared with $229,529 a year ago.

During the second quarter, the bank began offering U.S. Small Business Administration guaranteed loans. The bank intends to sell the SBA guaranteed portions of the loans to boost its fee income. Also, during the quarter, Richard Cobb was named as chief financial officer.

The bank has a branch in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point. Total assets were at $513.1 million on June 30, compared with $484.9 million on March 31.