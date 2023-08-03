An increase in overall expenses offset a slight increase in firearms sales for Sturm, Ruger & Co. during the second quarter, the manufacturer reported Wednesday.

Net income dropped 22% to $16.2 million. Sales rose 1.5% to $142.8 million. Meanwhile, cost of products sold climbed 7.8% to $104.6, while operating expenses were up 7.4% to $19.7 million.

The manufacturer said it has about 490 of its 1,900 employees at its production hub in Mayodan.

Ruger chief executive Christopher Killoy said in a statement second-quarter sales increased slightly "despite the softening demand in some product categories, including polymer pistols, bolt action rifles and modern sporting rifles."

"We continue to adjust our level of production and product mix to better align our output with current, and expected, consumer demand as we strive to capitalize on these opportunities and better satisfy demand. "

Ruger’s board of directors declared a second-quarter dividend of 36 cents per share, payable Aug. 30 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 15. As typical, the dividend represents 40% of net income for the quarter.