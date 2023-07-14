Higher loan interest rates continued to boost Wells Fargo & Co.’s net income, this time with the bank reporting Friday a 63% second-quarter increase to $4.66 billion.

Diluted earnings were $1.25 a share, compared with 75 cents a year ago.

The average forecast was $1.15 by eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Wells Fargo typically serves as a bellwether for financial stocks each quarter because it is among the first, along with fellow national banks Bank of America Corp., Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase & Co., to file its report.

A mixed first-quarter revenue performance has been projected by analysts for many of the national and super-regional banks.

Those banks have benefited in recent quarters from higher interest rates in their loan portfolios.

However, higher inflation continues to contribute to some consumers falling behind on mortgage, credit card and other loan payments, or curtailing fee income.

“Our strong net-interest income (up 29% year over year to $13.16 billion) continued to benefit from higher interest rates, and we remained focused on controlling expenses, Wells Fargo chief executive Charlie Scharf said in a statement.

“The U.S. economy continues to perform better than many had expected, and although there will likely be continued economic slowing and uncertainty remains, it is quite possible the range of scenarios will narrow over the next few quarters.”

Core details

Core revenue was up 20% year over year to $20.53 billion, but down 0.9% from the first quarter.

The main factors were a 29% jump in loan revenue to $13.12 billion, and an 8% increase in fee income to $7.37 billion.

The bank credited the increase to the impact of higher interest rates, higher loan balances, and lower mortgage-backed securities premium amortization.

However, the loan-loss provision was at $1.71 billion, compared with a $1.21 billion in the first quarter and $580 million.

The provision has a direct impact on its bottom lines because it represents setting aside money for loans that they project won’t be repaid as scheduled.

“We had a $949 million increase in the allowance for credit losses, primarily for commercial real estate office loans, as well as for higher credit-card loan balances,” Scharf said.

Baird & Co. analyst David George has said “it is unlikely Wells Fargo will have any reserve release over the next several quarters, as management remains conservative in the current environment.”

Non-performing assets were at $7.02 billion as of June 30, up from $6.14 billion on March 31 and $6.12 billion on June 30, 2022.

Net charge-offs were at $621 million in the second quarter, compared with $586 million in the first quarter and $358 million a year ago.

“While we haven’t seen significant losses in our office portfolio to-date, we are reserving for the weakness that we expect to play out in that market over time,” Scharf said.

The largest fee-income category of investment advisory and other asset-based fees were down 8% to $2.16 billion. Deposit-related fees were down 15% to $1.16 billion, a reflection of the bank altering its overdraft fee policiies.

Meanwhile, Wells Fargo’s recent strategy of de-emphasizing its mortgage lending contributed to a 30% decline to $202 million. The bank confirmed in January it is shrinking the size of its home-lending serving business as part of retrenching what had been the nation’s largest mortgage provider.

Wells Fargo has been pulling back from providing funds for mortgage loans made by third-party lenders, as well as serving Federal Housing Administration loans.

Workforce, branch updates

The bank listed its workforce at 233,834 as of June 30, down 1,761 from March 31. The year-over-year reduction is 9,840, or 4%.

Since fourth-quarter 2020, the headcount is down by nearly 35,000, or nearly 13%.

The bank did not provide a workforce update by business segment for the fourth consecutive quarter.

The branch count was at 4,445 as of June 30, down from 4,525 on March 31 and from 4,660 on June 30, 2022.

By contrast, Wells Fargo’s 2009 acquisition of a collapsing Wachovia Corp. provided its major first East Coast presence. The purchase boosted the overall branch total to about 6,600 at that time.

Wells Fargo disclosed Friday plans to close an additional 17 branches — none in North Carolina — in its latest branch-closing report to federal regulator the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The bank spent $4 billion to repurchase 100.2 million shares during the second quarter.

“While we expect to repurchase more common stock this year, we believe continuing to maintain significant excess capital is prudent until there is more specificity on the new bank capital requirements,” Scharf said.

No asset cap update

Neither the bank nor Scharf provided specific comment about Wells Fargo’s $1.93 trillion asset cap ordered by the Federal Reserve.

In April 2022, Scharf said it could be several more years before the bank resolves enough legal and regulatory issues to be allowed by the Federal Reserve to grow beyond the asset cap placed on Feb. 3, 2018.

On Frtday, Scjharf said the bank “remains prepared for a variety of scenarios, and our steadfast commitment to our risk and control buildout coupled with our continued focus on financial and credit risk management allows us to support our customers throughout economic cycles.”

On May 18, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a federal class-action lawsuit addressing whether the bank misled investors about the pace of resolving its 2016 customer account scandal.

The $1 billion settlement is just the latest in a series of regulatory and other federal fines and consent orders for Wells Fargo since September 2016.

During that time period, total regulatory penalties have added up to at least $11.54 billion.