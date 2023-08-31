New orders for home furnishings continued its recent uptick during June, rising 23% year over year to $2.5 billion as some larger retailers again placed bigger-than-normal orders.

Orders also were up 11% from $2.2 billion in May, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Thursday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

The May year-over-year increase had been the first positive gain since June 2021. Yet, about 71% of study participants reported an overall year-over-year decline in orders in addition to orders through the first half 2023 being down 8%.