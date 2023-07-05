New home-furnishings orders fell for the 22nd consecutive month during April, down 19.5% year over year to $1.92 billion as retailers and consumers continued to cancel or delay orders.

Orders also were down 14.4% from $2.24 billion in March, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

More than 80% of study participants reported a decrease in orders during April, a slight uptick compared with 80% of participants in March.

"The contraction of business continued in April, despite having the April High Point Market," said Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard.

"We realize that it generally takes a while for market orders to come through. Hopefully, we may see some pick up in the May results."