The combination of supply shortages and a sharp decline in average selling prices produced a 72.5% drop in third-quarter net income to $10.6 million for Insteel Industries Inc.

The third-quarter profit decline followed an 86.9% plunge in second-quarter net income to $5.1 million.

The Mount Airy manufacturer reported Thursday diluted earnings of 54 cents per share, compared with $1.96 a share ago.

Insteel makes steel-wire reinforcing products largely for infrastructure projects. Steel material represents 70% of the company’s total product costs.

Second-quarter sales were down 27.2% to $165.7 million. Cost of sales fell 14% to $145.3 million. The manufacturer has been affected by inflation and higher commercial and residential mortgage rates in 2022 and 2023.

H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that "given the lethargic market conditions we experienced during the third quarter, our financial performance was reasonable. Shipments and spreads improved during the quarter as inventory levels moderated, although shipment volume was well below our expectations."