Imperial Brands Plc said Friday it has paid $82.6 million to acquire 14 oral nicotine pouch styles from a Canadian manufacturer that will be placed into the portfolio of Greensboro-based ITG Brands LLC.

The pouches will continue to be produced by TJP Labs.

Imperial said ITG Brands will relaunch this pouches in 2024 under a new brand, which will be supported by the company’s sales force.

ITG has about 900 employees in Greensboro, plus 775 field sales employees nationally.

About 70% of Imperial’s traditional cigarette sales, including Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick in the U.S., come from the U.K., U.S., Australia, Germany and Spain.

“Today’s transaction is aligned to our focused, challenger approach in next-generation products and to our disciplined capital allocation framework," said Stefan Bomhard, Imperial's Group chief executive.

“While it will take time to build our presence in this category, the proposition we are acquiring is clearly differentiated within the U.S. market and has tested strongly with consumers.”

Kim Reed, ITG's president and chief executive, said the TJP pouches will enable ITG "to offer our legal adult consumers a wider range of product options."

Imperial said the acquisition "is consistent with its capital allocation policy to invest in the business strategy through small bolt-on transactions."

Imperial already markets modern oral products in selected European markets under the Zone X and Skruf brands.

The manufacturer added that it "continues to be committed to an on-going, multi-year share buyback."

Imperial said May 15 it projects completing a $1.25 billion share-purchase program by the end of fiscal 2023.

The companies said the total compensation to TJP for the pouches could include "an additional deferred sum based on sales volumes over five years."

Imperial reported May 15 that it is “on track” to meet full-year 2023 financial projections, foremost low single-digit net revenue growth.

Imperial had $19.23 billion in first-half revenue, up from $19.17 billion for the first half of fiscal 2022. Operating profit was up 33.5% to $1.91 billion, while post-tax profit rose 12.4% to $1.45 billion.

Imperial reported a near 20% gain in its noncombustible product lines that feature heated cigarette products Pulze and iD in seven European countries and blu eCigs in the U.S.

Imperial joins Philip Morris International in making a major acquisition in the smokefree tobacco product category.

PMI affiliate, Philip Morris Holland Holdings B.V.1, closed in November a $16 billion all-cash offer for controlling interest in nicotine snus and pouch manufacturer Swedish Match Inc.

Swedish Match made tobacco industry history in October 2019 when eight General Snus styles made it through the Food and Drug Administration’s lengthy gauntlet for gaining authorization as a modified-risk product. Its Zyn oral nicotine product holds the top U.S. market share in that category.

A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks FDA approval to advertise those products as reduced-harm or reduced-risk compared with cigarettes.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.'s Camel Snus products has held the top U.S. market share for snus since 2006.

Snus, which became popular first in Sweden, are teabag-like pouches of loose tobacco that users stick between their cheek and gum, but that don’t require spitting.

They are marketed in part for use in places where smoking is prohibited.