The latest in a series of commercial real-estate purchases of Walgreens properties in the Triad involves a Jamestown location sold for $7.33 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The location at 5005 Mackay Road contains a 14,550-square-foot retail building. The buyers are MCM-WAGS III LLC and MFLC Holdings LLC, both of Charlotte. The seller was Jubilee Greensboro LLC of Irvine, Calif.

In May 2022, a 1.85-acre tract at 2019 N. Main Street in High Point was bought for $9.2 million by High Point Wal Pooh LLC of New York. The property also had been sold in December 2021 for $6.9 million.

Also in May 2022, the Walgreens at 2912 Main St. in Walkertown was bought for $4.44 million by DS Walkertown NC Landlord LLC of Atlanta.

In December 2021, the Walgreens property at 340 N. Main St. in Kernersville was sold for $6.18 million to Riverwood Associates III LP of Tucson, Ariz.

In October 2021, the Walgreens property at 3488 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem was bought for $5.67 million by Drenica LLC of Peoria, Ariz. In March 2021, the Walgreens at 995 Bethania-Rural Hall Road was sold for just under $2.2 million. It was one of the stores that Walgreens acquired from Rite-Aid.