Deere and Co. said Monday it plans to build an electric battery plant and headquarters in Kernersville, near its existing plant.

John Deere Electric Powertrain LLC said it would make a $69.6 million capital investment.

The site is a vacant 14.31-acre tract at 900 W. Mountain St. adjacent to the manufacturing facility in Kernersville. Deere & Co. paid $1.7 million for the property in June, according to a Register of Deeds filing. The property is zoned commercial.

The news release from Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the plant would create at least 50 jobs, while the incentive proposal to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners pledged at least 87 full- or full-time equivalent jobs with an average annual wage of $62,951.

The incentives are being requested by John Deere Electric Powertrain LLC, which is a joint venture between Deere & Co. and Kreisel Electric, which develops lithium ion battery systems. Deere & Co. took majority ownership of Kreisel in 2022.

“We are excited to welcome John Deere’s newest venture to America’s best state for business,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“North Carolina’s leadership in manufacturing, innovation and clean transportation is creating great jobs from global manufacturers like this. With our shared values on sustainability, we look forward to creating a cleaner future together."

John Deere will produce Kreisel battery packs for high performance and large, off-highway equipment.

“As the demand for electric solutions continues to increase, this strategic investment in growing our production capacity will help strengthen our position as an international battery technology leader,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president of John Deere Power Systems and chairman of Kreisel.

“Within the evolving off-highway equipment market, we are prioritizing the development of a robust charging ecosystem and battery portfolio that can support and sustain the long-term adoption of electrification across a wide variety of applications,”.

New positions being created by the company include assemblers, material handlers, packagers, and quality inspectors.

The company has been made eligible for up to $100,000 in performance-based incentives from the state’s One North Carolina Fund.

“John Deere could have established this new company anywhere in the world, but they chose North Carolina,” Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders said.

“As the company continues to address the evolving needs of the global community, they can rely on our commitment to further developing a diverse, well-trained advanced manufacturing workforce to support them.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, touted John Deere as being “a tremendous corporate citizen in Forsyth County.”

“Their increased investment in Kernersville validates our 35-year partnership and is a great forecast for the bright future ahead.”

On Thursday, the Forsyth commissioners approved making the affiliate eligible for up to $1.32 million in performance-based incentives.