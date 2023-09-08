JPMorgan Chase & Co. has opened its first Triad branch at 435 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. financial institution by total assets at $3.39 trillion, gained permission Dec. 16 to open a branch at the intersection of North Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency posted Friday that the branch opened Aug. 29. On Aug. 11, the regulatory agency gave permission for a proposed second Greensboro branch in the southwest corner of the intersection of Jefferson and New Garden roads.

JPMorgan announced in August 2019 plans to open at least 40 branches in North Carolina within three years.

As of Friday, the bank has 38 branches in North Carolina, including 14 in Charlotte, five in Raleigh and three in Cary. Most of the branches are in the Charlotte metro area and the Triangle.

According to industry analysts, a branch can cost between $1 million and $3 million to open, depending on whether it is being opened in an existing building or built from scratch.