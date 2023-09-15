JPMorgan Chase & Co. will hold a ribbon-cutting event from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday for its first Triad Chase branch at 435 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

JPMorgan is the largest U.S. financial institution by total assets at $3.39 trillion as of June 30.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency posted Sept. 8 that the Greensboro branch opened Aug. 29. The 4,365-square-foot branch is staffed by nine full-time employees who includes three relationship bankers, a Private Client banker, a home lending adviser, a financial adviser and a business banker, including two team members who are fluent in Spanish.

JPMorgan said in the news release about the ribbon cutting event that it has plans for three Greensboro branches.

On Aug. 11, the regulatory agency gave permission for a proposed second Greensboro branch in the southwest corner of the intersection of Jefferson and New Garden roads.

JPMorgan announced in August 2019 plans to open at least 40 branches in North Carolina within three years. The bank has 38 branches in North Carolina, including 14 in Charlotte, five in Raleigh and three in Cary.