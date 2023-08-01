JPMorgan Chase & Co., the nation’s largest bank, said Tuesday it plans to expand its Carolinas presence to at least 100 branches by the end of 2025 — more than double its initial plans from 2018.

That includes at least three Triad branches by the end of 2024, where it already has permission for a Greensboro location at the intersection of North Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road. The branch is projected to open this year.

JPMorgan is the latest out-of-state bank to try to chip away at the dominant market shares of Bank of America, Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. with North Carolina consumers.

In July, Chase filed for permission from federal regulator U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to open a second Greensboro branch at the intersection of Jefferson and New Garden roads.

When asked if there are plans for a Winston-Salem branch, Chase said it “cannot say that we will have a branch in Winston Salem specifically at this time.”

According to industry analysts, a branch can cost between $1 million and $3 million, depending on whether it is being opened in an existing building or built from scratch.

Chase debuted in North Carolina in 2018 with plans to open at least 40 branches in the Carolinas. As of Aug. 1, there were 48 branches in the two states, foremost in Charlotte and the Raleigh-Durham area.

“As our firm has grown in this region, so has our customer and client base. In fact, our growth has exceeded all of our expectations, but we still have more to do,” Jennifer Roberts, chief executive of Chase Consumer Banking, said in a news release.

JPMorgan Chase has held a presence in Charlotte for nearly 20 years. There, its Commercial Banking business, which has a Greensboro office, plans to hire more than 200 new employees and add 24,000 square feet of office space.

Triad consumers will have the branches of three of the nation’s four national banks when counting Bank of America and Wells Fargo. For most out-of-state entrants, their biggest challenge has been growing the North Carolina deposits market share beyond what they spent hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars to acquire.

Achieving modest-to-sizable increases in deposit holdings doesn’t necessarily move the needle. Just ask some other banks, including First Horizon, PNC, SunTrust Banks and Bank OZK.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the challenge in North Carolina for the national and super-regional banks is brand recognition even though JPMorgan is a top-level bank domestically and worldwide.

“This has to be a long-term play if it is going to work out for the banks, as the initial reaction of local customers will likely be one of skepticism,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.