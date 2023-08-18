JPMorgan Chase & Co. has received approval from its federal regulator to open a second Chase-branded branch in Greensboro.

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency posted Friday that it had given permission on Aug. 11 for the proposed second branch in the southwest corner of the intersection of Jefferson and New Garden roads.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. financial institution by total assets at $3.39 trillion, gained permission Dec. 16 to open a branch at the intersection of North Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road. The branch has not been opened.

JPMorgan announced in August 2019 plans to open at least 40 branches in North Carolina within three years.

As of Friday, the bank has 37 branches in North Carolina, including 14 in Charlotte, five in Raleigh and three in Cary. All of the branches are in the Charlotte metro area and the Triangle.

According to industry analysts, a branch can cost between $1 million and $3 million to open, depending on whether it is being opened in an existing building or built from scratch.