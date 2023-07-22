JPMorgan Chase & Co. has requested permission from its federal regulator to open a second Chase-branded branch in Greensboro, according to the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The proposed second branch would be placed in the southwest corner of the intersection of Jefferson and New Garden roads.

The request was filed July 11 with a public comment period ending Aug. 10.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. financial institution by total assets at $3.39 trillion, gained permission Dec. 16 to open a branch at the intersection of North Elm Street and Pisgah Church Road. The branch has not been opened.

The bank has a commercial banking office in at 3608 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro that serves mid- to large-sized businesses in the Triad.

JPMorgan announced in August 2019 plans to open at least 40 branches in North Carolina within three years.

As of Monday, the bank has 37 branches in North Carolina, including 14 in Charlotte, five in Raleigh and three in Cary. All of the branches are in the Charlotte metro area and the Triangle.

According to industry analysts, a branch can cost between $1 million and $3 million to open, depending on whether it is being opened in an existing building or built from scratch.

Bank officials made clear at that time it would focus initially on Charlotte and Triangle — the state’s leading economic engines.

According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., JPMorgan has gained $1.04 billion in deposits in North Carolina, placing it 25th overall with a 0.19% market share as of June 30, 2022.

JPMorgan said the 40 branches would have a combined workforce of more than 250 employees. There are plans for at least 80 ATMs.

That’s on top of clients through its Commercial Bank, Private Bank and Investment Bank divisions that have more than 200 employees in the state.

Competitive banking market

The pending Triad arrival of JPMorgan signals becoming the latest out-of-state bank to try to chip away at the dominant market shares of Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. with North Carolina consumers.

Triad consumers will have the branch option of three of the nation’s four national banks when counting Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

The fourth national bank is Citigroup, which came within days of buying a collapsing Wachovia Corp. in September and October 2008 before Wells Fargo’s bid was approved by federal regulators.

The Triad banking market contains two of the seven U.S. super-regional banks in PNC Financial Services Group and Truist.

“JP Morgan has been expanding into attractive demographic markets throughout the U.S. for many years,” said CFRA Research analyst Kenneth Leon. “Winston-Salem is a natural extension for Chase Bank.”

For most out-of-state entrants, their biggest challenge has been growing N.C. deposits market share beyond what they spent hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars to acquire.

Achieving modest- to-sizable increases in deposit holdings doesn’t necessarily move the needle.

Just ask banks that include First Horizon, as well as Wells Fargo, PNC, SunTrust Banks Inc., Fifth Third, F.N.B. Corp., Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. and Bank OZK.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the challenge with the out-of-state national and super-regional banks is brand recognition in North Carolina even though JPMorgan is a top-level bank domestically and worldwide.

“This has to be a long-term play if it is going to work out for the banks, as the initial reaction of local customers will likely be one of skepticism,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.