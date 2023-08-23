Juul Labs Inc. is eliminating up to 30% of its remaining workforce, or about 250 employees, as part of its latest company restructuring initiative.

The company had a 74.9% U.S. electronic-cigarette market share as recently as May 2019, but it now is at No. 2 trailing Vuse of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. by a 41.9% to 25.4% margin as of June 17 as reported by Nielsen.

Juul said in a statement that the restructuring is “aimed at reducing our operating costs and positioning us to continue to advance our mission during a period of regulatory and marketplace uncertainty.”

The manufacturer confirmed media sources, including the Wall Street Journal, which said the 30% reduction would decrease the workforce to about 650.

It is the second job cut for Juul since November when, as part of attempting to stave off a federal bankruptcy filing, it eliminated up to 400 jobs.

“To deliver on this strategy, we will be substantially reducing our headcount,” Juul said Wednesday.

“The principal aim of this restructuring is to enable us to maximize profitability and cash-flow generation, while continuing to invest in our core priorities.”

Those priorities were listed as: delivery of high-quality products to our commercial partners; development of next-generation products; engagement with Food and Drug Administration regarding our pending and possible future market authorization applications; and commercial growth consistent with compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“We will reduce our need to access capital pre-premarket tobacco product application, extend our time horizon to continue our pursuit of market orders from FDA, and generate positive equity value as we pay down liabilities over time.”

Even with all its setbacks over the past four years, Juul said that “as difficult as this moment is, we remain fundamentally optimistic about the prospects for JLI — a view rooted in our belief that our technology and our pipeline of new innovations represent the most valuable ever brought forward to transition adult smokers away from cigarettes while combating underage use.

Juul’s decline

After Juul peaked with a 74.9% market share in May 2019, a series of state and federal regulatory actions — most addressing youth smoking of Juul — led to product-reduction concessions by the manufacturer.

The shadow of a potential banning of Juul products from U.S. retail shelves has accelerated the market-share gains of Vuse.

The FDA announced in June 2022 that Juul Labs would be required to remove all e-cigarette products from U.S. shelves.

However, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted Juul Labs an emergency administrative stay of enforcement in June 2022. The hold allows Juul to continue selling its e-cigarettes and related products.

In July 2022, the FDA backed off — for now — on proceeding with the ban. “The agency has determined that there are scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review,” the FDA posted.

The FDA did not indicate how long the additional scientific review would take. On Sept. 30, Altria Group Inc. cleared the way to re-enter the e-cigarette marketplace after choosing to permanently end its non-compete agreement with Juul Labs.

Although the decision had been expected by analysts, it’s still remarkable given that Altria made an industry-shaking $12.8 billion investment into Juul Labs in December 2018 that gave it a 35% ownership stake.

In January 2020, Altria reduced its investment value to $4.2 billion as of Dec. 31, 2019. On July 28, Altria disclosed it had written down its investment value in Juul Labs to an estimated fair value of just $450 million. At $450 million, the investment value is just 3.5% of the original Altria expenditure.

Altria completed on June 1, 2023, its $2.75 billion in cash purchase of full ownership of No. 3 e-cigarette manufacturer NJoy, which operates as an Altria wholly owned subsidiary.