Kontoor Brands Inc. announced Monday that chief financial officer Rustin Welton is retiring from the Greensboro jeans manufacturer after four years of service.

The company said Joe Alkire, a former VF Corp. executive, has been hired to succeed Welton, effective Aug. 31.

Welton, 53, will continue in an advisory position through the end of 2023.

Alkire joins Kontoor from BrüMate Inc., a private equity-backed consumer products company where he served as both chief financial and chief operating officers.

Alkire also served as a VF vice president for corporate development, treasury and investor relations when VF was based in Greensboro before spinning Kontoor off in May 2019.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Joe previously, and I am confident he is the right leader for Kontoor’s bright future,” Welton said in the news release.

In fiscal 2022, Welton received a 7.9% raise in base salary to $638,750, as well as $424,125 in incentive pay and total compensation of $2.97 million, up 2.6%.

Kontoor has not disclosed Alkire’s base salary and total compensation in a regulatory filing.

“I want to congratulate Rustin on his retirement and express my gratitude for his partnership and expert counsel that have been invaluable since Kontoor’s inception and integral to our success,” said Scott Baxter, Kontoor’s chairman, president and chief executive.

“The strategic actions taken under his leadership have greatly improved the Company’s balance sheet and established a solid foundation for future growth.”

Baxter said that Alkire’s “extensive experience in all aspects of corporate finance makes him well-suited to help lead us through the next phase of our strategic priorities, including driving consistent operating results and total shareholder returns for Kontoor.”