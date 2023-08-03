The latest phase of Kontoor Brands' global restructuring includes another round of unspecified workforce reductions, the Greensboro jeans manufacturer said in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday.

Kontoor — known for the Lee and Wrangler brands — said it took restructuring charges worth $8.8 million in the quarter, which resulted in a 13-cent decrease in its diluted earnings per share.

Net income for the second quarter was down 41% to $36.4 million, with operating costs and expenses being up 5% to $552.6 million. Meanwhile, sales rose 0.4% to $616 million.

The manufacturer said the restructuring was "related to strategic actions taken to drive efficiencies in our operations."

Kontoor could not be immediately reached for comment on whether there has been any potential workforce impact to its Triad operations. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

Kontoor has taken similar restructuring steps in recent quarters, including in the third quarter of 2022 with the relocation of its European headquarters.

Diluted earnings were 64 cents a share, down from $1.09 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 77 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 66 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Wrangler sales were up 2% to $425.5 million while Lee sales declined 3% to $188 million.

Domestic sales fell 2% to $499 million. International sales rose 13% to $117 million.

“We delivered second-quarter results largely consistent with our expectations, with U.S. point-of-sale continuing to outpace shipments," Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement. "Investments in our brands helped drive continued share gains in the core U.S. wholesale business. Solid performance ... further validates that our brands are resonating globally with consumers, despite the challenging landscape.”