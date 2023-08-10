Krispy Kreme Inc. returned — barely — to profitability in the second quarter as a sales increase offset expenses associated with exiting its Branded Sweet Treats product line.

The company had $84,000 in net income, compared with a $2.41 million loss a year ago and a $301,000 loss in the first quarter.

The company took a $4.4 million charge related to the exit that it confirmed March 15. That was after taking a $13.4 million charge in the first quarter.

The exit decision ended Krispy Kreme’s plans — announced Dec. 5 — for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have added up to 180 jobs.

Branded Sweet Treats consisted of pre-package doughnut products available in snack aisles in a small number of grocery stores, the company said. The product line debuted in 2020.

The company said in March it is maintaining its Winston-Salem operations and nearly 300 employees.

Krispy Kreme reported adjusted net income of $11.4 million for the second quarter.

The company had no diluted earnings, compared with a loss of 2 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 7 cents.

The average earnings forecast was 7 cents by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Second-quarter revenue was up 9% to $408.9 million.

The U.S. represented $267.4 million in second-quarter revenue, along with $98.3 million in international sales and $43.1 million in its market development stream.

However, its three main expense categories also were up significantly: operating expenses climbed 8.7% to $189.1 million; products and distribution costs rose 10.5% to $111.1 million; and selling, general and administration expenses increased 20.9% to $62.6 million.

Mike Tattersfield, Krispy Kreme's chief executive, said the sales increase was "bolstered by our continued focus on expanding our hub and spoke model as we leaned heavily into our omni-channel and delivered-fresh-daily capabilities, as well as our international expansion strategy."

Krispy Kreme began sales in Chile, Costa Rica and Jamaica during the second quarter.

"We continue to expect to open in three to five additional markets in 2023, and recently opened in Switzerland, which marked our first opening in Continental Europe, to be followed by France before year-end," Tattersfield said.

Fiscal 2023 forecasts

Krispy Kreme reaffirmed for a second time this year its initial fiscal 2023 financial guidance in a revenue range of $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion.

That’s compared with fiscal 2022 revenue of just under $1.5 billion.

It still projects adjusted net income in a range of $52 million to $58 million, compared with $49.6 million in fiscal 2022.

Adjusted earnings remain projected in a range of 31 to 34 cents, compared with 29 cents a share for fiscal 2022.

For capital expenditures, Krispy Kreme plans to spend between $105 million to $115 million, or 6.6% of revenue. That’s compared with $111.7 million in fiscal 2022, representing 7.3% of revenue.

The board of directors declared Wednesday a 3.5-cent quarterly cash dividend for its common shares. The dividend is payable Aug. 9 to shareholders registered as of July 26.