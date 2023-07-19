Krispy Kreme is offering four doughnut styles mixed with M&M milk chocolate pieces on a limited-time basis. The flavors are:
• Chocolate candy surprise, which is "inspired by classic red M&M’s." The doughnuts are hand-dipped in red icing and topped with a white iconic “M.”
• A chocolate iced doughnut featuring crispy rainbow dots.
• Peanut butter "kreme" filling that's dipped in peanut butter icing, with chopped peanut-chocolate M&M candies, rainbow dots and chocolate drizzle.
• A mini original glazed doughnut hand-dipped in classic chocolate icing, then covered with M&M’s minis milk chocolate candies and crispy rainbow dots.
There's also a limited time Krispy Kreme 6-pack featuring the chocolate iced doughnut topped with M&M's delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Go to www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a location.
336-727-7376
@rcraverWSJ