The Lidl grocery store chain has exited the Davidson County marketplace with the closing of its Thomasville location on Sunday.

Multiple media outlets reported that Lidl (pronounced leedle like “needle”) has or is closing five stores including locations in Charlottesville, Va., Florence, S.C., Howell, N.J., and Henrico County, Va. The low-cost grocer has other stores in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Burlington.

The Thomasville store at 1147 Randolph St. opened in August 2017 as one of the chain’s first Triad locations.

The German chain said in a statement that “after a thorough review of the performance of our store network, we made the difficult decision to close the store in Thomasville. This was an underperforming location, and we made the strategic decision to close this location so we can focus on the locations that are closer and more convenient to more of our customers and where we are seeing significant growth.”

The company said affected employees have been offered jobs at another Lidl store in the Triad.

Lidl, which was founded in 1932, closed its Lexington location in January 2022. That store opened in October 2017.

The Thomasville closing comes about three weeks after Lidl opened its second Greensboro location in late June at 3005 Martinsville Road.

The other Triad locations are at: 2445 Fairlawn Drive and 3315 Sides Branch Road, both in Winston-Salem; 5696 W. Gate Blvd. in Greensboro; and 3010 S. Church St. in Burlington.

"Suburban and rural counties seem to be particularly challenging for a retail grocer like Lidl," said Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at Wake Forest University’s School of Business,

"Because it is not a banner (brand) people grew up with in the region, nor would they have been even if they came from other parts of the country, shoppers must come out of their comfort zone to change their grocery shopping habits.

"In smaller markets, there are fewer people — based on population alone — willing to take that step," Beahm said. "People tend to only shop at a few grocery stores routinely. Adding or replacing one from their 'consideration set' is not something most people do easily."

Beahm said another customer change for Lidl is its reliance on its private brands that are not familiar to shoppers in these market.

"There is likely a good deal of reluctance to adopt Lidl's private brand for these items," Beahm said.

"While it's true other major retail grocery banners are continuing to promote and build their own private brands, because those banner names are familiar and trusted, shoppers seem more willing to try, and ultimately to switch, to those private brands.

"In urban markets ,there are enough Gen Z and Millennial shoppers who have demonstrated a willingness to switch brands from the ones they grew up with to make them an attractive target audience simply based on their numbers," Beahm said.

Lidl also appears to be struggling to gain traction in the low-prices grocery sector given competition from Walmart Supermarkets and Food Lion in particular in North Carolina.

"For Lidl to succeed in a given market, there needs to be a sizable enough segment Lidl can satisfy in order to achieve sales profitably," Beahm said. "Rural and some suburban markets don't seem to meet that criteria.

"Unless Lidl changes its value proposition — including the products it offers, the prices it charges, or the experience it delivers — it's likely going to be some time before the banner can grow beyond the more urban areas where it still does appear to be gaining traction."