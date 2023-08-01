Two Winston-Salem law firms are merging, effective Tuesday, with Liipfert Law Group joining Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler PA.

Attorney Bailey Liipfert III and his staff become part of Allman Spry’s Estate Planning, Estate Administration, and Elder Law practice groups.

Liipfert focuses his practice on elder law, disability planning, estate planning and fiduciary administration of special needs trusts.

Liipfert is a former president of the N.C. chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and former chairman of the N.C. Elder Law section of the N.C. Bar Association. He is frequently appointed statewide as trustee of trusts for persons with severe disabilities.

Allman Spry was founded more than 60 years ago.

The firm focuses on all aspects of personal and corporate law, with an emphasis on business transactions, commercial real estate and leasing, environmental and land use law, business litigation, family law, divorce, and child support, estate planning, estate administration, elder law, trusts and intellectual property.