Design+ by CassandraMichelle, a design studio specializing in innovative interior designs, will hold a grand opening at 6 p.m. July 15 at 615 N. Liberty St. in the Arts District of downtown Winston Salem.

The company is located in the former headquarters of The Chronicle newspaper. It is operated by principal designer Cassandra Michelle Brunson.

The studio offers an expanded range of services, including residential and commercial interior design, curated pieces by local artists, custom furniture design, accent furniture, lighting and gifts.

The studio will feature an exclusive preview of Design+ by CassandraMichelle's latest collection.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, the studio will host gallery hops featuring local artists.