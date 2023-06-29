Lowe’s Home Improvement opens Friday a new-to-North Carolina outlet concept at Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro.

A grand-opening ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the location at 3729 Battleground Ave. It will feature a “board-cutting ceremony,” a Lowe’s tradition for more than 60 years.

Lowe’s is occupying the former 36,000-square-foot SteinMart retail space.

Lowe’s said the outlet store will provide savings between 25% and 70% on branded merchandise that typically includes scratch-and-dent, discontinued and slightly used appliances, patio furniture, grills and more.

Lowe’s said the Greensboro store will contain a “unique selection of items that are sold in-store only and are not available online.”

The outlet store also will provide delivery, hookup and haul away services as well as Lowe’s protection plans for purchase.

The store will present a donation to Ignite the Spirit Greensboro, to support families of fallen Greensboro firefighters.

The Lowe’s Outlet concept debuted in California in 2019. It has fewer than 10 such outlet stores nationwide. The outlets are not separately listed on Lowe’s website.

When it comes to the Lowe’s outlet store, a real-estate broker representing the home-improvement chain contacted Deep River Partners, owner and developer of the Brassfield renovation.

“At that time, we had not heard about that concept,” said Steen Spove, a partner at Deep River. “But that turned out to be a growth (opportunity) related to COVID as supply chains made it difficult to get products.

“Lowe’s figured out ‘why not open our own outlets,’ and so they have about nine now and this will be its first in North Carolina.”