The market-share lead of R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette slipped slightly in the latest Nielsen convenience store report released this week.

The latest Nielsen analysis covers the four-week period ending June 17.

Vuse’s market share declined from 42.3% to 41.9%, compared with No. 2 Juul declining from 25.6% to 25.4%.

According to Barclays, Nielsen largely covers the big chains. For the smaller chains, the group extrapolates trends, which is why trend changes don’t appear immediately in Nielsen.

Consumer demand for tobacco products has ebbed and flowed over the past 12 to 18 months, mostly from the impact of inflation and recent upticks in traditional cigarette prices.

Recently, Vuse and Juul have had their market shares chipped away in a cumulative effect from smaller e-cigarette manufacturers.

No. 3 NJoy was unchanged at 2.8%, while Fontem Ventures’ blu eCigs, an affiliate of Imperial Brands Plc, was unchanged at 1.3%.

Altria Group Inc. completed on June 1 its $2.75 billion in cash purchase of full ownership of NJoy, which retained its brand and operates as an Altria wholly owned subsidiary.

Altria cleared the way for the NJoy purchase by exiting its minority stake in No. 2 e-cigarette Juul while acquiring global licensing rights.

Juul’s four-week dollar sales in the latest report have dropped from a 50.2% increase in the Aug. 10, 2019, report to a 23.3% decline in the latest report.

By comparison, Reynolds’ Vuse was up 17.1% in the latest report, while NJoy was down 5.8% and blu eCigs down 27%. The overall e-cigarette category was down 4.8%

As recently as May 2019, Juul held a 74.6% U.S. e-cig market share.

That’s when a series of regulatory actions led to product-reduction concessions by Juul Labs.

Traditional cigarettes

The recent heightened pressure on overall tobacco industry volumes and sales remained steady over the four-week period.

The Nielsen report has begun to reflect the recent banning of menthol traditional cigarettes in California, which represents about 8% of the national marketplace.

On Dec. 12, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away an appeal by several Reynolds American Inc. businesses to prevent California from enforcing a voter-approved statewide ban of most menthol and other flavored tobacco products. That ban went into effect Dec. 21.

"Total nicotine volume pressures intensified across the board for Altria, British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands in the latest four-week period," said Bonnie Herzog, an industry analyst for Goldman Sachs.

Reynolds Tobacco increased its list price four times during 2022, as well as at higher-than-typical levels in January and June.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Philip Morris’ top market share was at 51% in the latest report, with top-selling Marlboro representing 45.7% of overall market share.

Meanwhile, Reynolds was unchanged at 33.3%.

No. 2 Newport went from 12.9% to 12.8%. No. 3 Camel was unchanged at 8%, Natural American Spirit is at No. 4 unchanged at 4.2%, and Pall Mall dropped to No. 5 at 4.1%.

ITG edged up from 8.2% to 8.3%, although ITG has said its market share is closer to 10%.

Its No. 7 Winston brand rose from 1.9% to 2%, while No. 8 Kool was unchanged at 1.8% and No. 9 Maverick dropped from 1.8% to 1.7%.