Philip Morris US has joined R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. in implementing another round of price increases for its traditional cigarette brands.

The list price hikes went into effect Sunday, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog’s analysis report sent to investors.

It is the third per-pace price increase for Philip Morris USA this year for a combined 47 cents on top-selling Marlboro.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

Herzog’s reports are based on “industry trade contacts” that typically are accurate.

Herzog reported the per-pack list price was raised by 16 cents for Marlboro, along with Basic, L&M and L&M Simple Tobacco.

Meanwhile, there was a 21-cent per pack increase on Benson & Hedges, Merit, Nat’s, Parliament and Virginia Slims.

"Broadly, Philip Morris' price increase is a bit surprising ... suggesting to us that volume pressures are likely greater than anticipated," Herzog said.

"Having said that, we believe Altria Group Inc. has become more sophisticated and targeted with its pricing strategies, as well as promotional spending to offset these more frequent list-price increases, especially for price-sensitive consumers."

Meanwhile, the latest Reynolds list-price increases went into effect July 3, representing a larger-than-typical increase for many of its brands.

For Reynolds’ menthol brand Newport — the No. 2-seller in the U.S. — the list price was raised in a range of 16 to 26 cents per pack for menthol and nonmenthol styles.

The increase is in a range of 16 to 40 cents per pack for No. 3 Camel, as wells as 12 cents per pack for Lucky Strike.

Herzog said that while “BAT took several other price increases across its portfolio of brands, but didn’t raise the list price” of Pall Mall’s Box and Select styles.

Meanwhile, there were no price increase for Reynolds’ electronic cigarettes and other vaping products, according to Herzog’s report.

The latest list-price hike for Reynolds traditional cigarettes came on top of four increases in both 2021 and 2022.

Altogether, Reynolds has raised its list price by up to $1.47 over the last 20 months for many of its top brands, as well as a combined $2.02 since January 2020.

For Natural American Spirit, there was a 16-cent increase for most Natural American Spirit styles, except for red and smooth gold. There was a 40-cent per tin increase on Natural American Spirit’s Ryo rolling tobacco.

Herzog said the latest price hikes by Philip Morris USA and Reynolds could make deep-discount traditional cigarettes more attractive, or compel those manufacturer to boost list prices as well.

"While there is some increased risk of potential downtrading — especially given pressures on the consumer — we believe brands like Marlboro with a very loyal customer base and strong/effective promotions should be able to keep those consumers within the franchise," Herzog said.

That includes leverage for its lower-cost Marlboro Special Blends styles.

"Bottom line, price increases are typically viewed favorably and are a critical driver of tobacco manufacturers’ revenue and earnings growth, particularly as manufacturers realize almost three times the leverage on earnings from a point of pricing than a point of volume," Herzog said.

"Both British American Tobacco and Altria seem to be fairly comfortable with the elasticity as they continue to raise prices."