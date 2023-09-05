McKay's Books is closing its Greensboro store and moving to Mebane in early 2024.

McKay's is opening a 35,000-square-foot store off Interstate 40 Exit 154 across from Tanger Outlets.

A post on the McKay's website, www.mckaybooks.com/greensboro-move, did not give a closing date for the Greensboro store at 1607 Battleground Ave.

The move does not affect the Winston-Salem store, which moved from a smaller location on Oakwood Drive to a 32,000-square-foot space at 745 Jonestown Road in 2019.

The Greensboro store will close about a week before the Mebane store opens, "which will give us enough time to move our inventory and set up shop in the new location," the post said.

McKay's said in the post that its "outgrown our building in Greensboro."

"Moving to Mebane will expand our reach across the state, and the new, updated building will enable us to better serve the area for years to come."

McKay's acknowledged that moving the store 35 minutes away to Mebane will mean the loss of some customers, although it expressed optimism that customers will drive there or to Winston-Salem.

The Greensboro store will continue to accept items until shortly before the move.

"We’ll have ample space to buy and sell a wide selection of items," according to the post.

"The Mebane location is introducing a more streamlined way to drop off items. Sellers can pull right up to the building into designated, covered parking spots and drop off the items they want to sell to McKay’s without having to go inside.

"Behind the scenes, we’ll also have a state-of-the-art conveyor belt to help us process incoming orders even faster."

In June 2017, the McKay chain in Chattanooga bought the Edward McKay Used Books & More stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

They paid $2.74 million to buy the building on Jonestown, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing.

McKay said it was attracted to the Jonestown site because it is close to U.S. 421 and Interstate 40, and near Hanes Mall Boulevard, a Walmart Supercenter and other high-traffic retail hot spots.