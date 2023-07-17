The N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center has selected Mebane as a N.C. Street Community and Thomasville as a participant in its Downtown Associate Community program.

The Main Street designation for Mebane went into effect July 1, while Thomasville’s Downtown Associate designation becomes effective in August.

Mebane met “rigorous national downtown development requirements” to qualify for the Main Street community designation. The center said Mebane will “now have the tools to successfully implement a comprehensive Main Street program.”

Thomasville will receive two years of downtown technical assistance valued at $30,000 in services. Upon successful completion and demonstration that it has met the requirements within the two-year time frame, Thomasville can move up to an official Main Street designation.