Moji Coffee & More, based in downtown Winston-Salem, and Forsyth Technical Community College are sponsoring a job fair on Aug. 25 focused on individuals with disabilities.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Forsyth Tech’s Rhoades Conference Center, 1615 Miller St. in Winston-Salem.

Besides the job fair, the event includes a catered lunch for presenters, title sponsor speakers and seminars focused on career development and on disabilities benefits counseling.

Moji opened in June 2019 at 690 N. Trade St. as a nonprofit business that offers employment to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice,” as the sign on the window says.