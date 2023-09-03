Moji Coffee + More debuted in June 2019 with organizers desiring to cast the downtown Winston-Salem shop as a pebble creating positive employment ripples for individuals with disabilities in the local community.

Moji operates at 690 N. Trade St. with the mantra of providing “coffee that gives everyone a voice.” Moji has seen 14 individuals graduate to a higher level of employment.

Currently, it has 23 part-time “mojistas” with plans to hire two more soon along with a few supervisors.

Recently, Moji reached a milestone by hosting its first career fair. The goal: making connections between graduating Moji staff and a growing coalition of employers willing to work with the disabled.

“When we started, we wanted to be a place of employment for people with different abilities,” said Dan Wellman, the nonprofit’s program director. “This is a form of growth for us because this represents living our program outside our walls and really opening up the community to the education aspect of our mission.”

Local employers who have hired graduating Moji workers include Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, Lowes Foods, Ketchie Creek Bakery and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“Lowes Foods isn’t necessarily food services work, but often as cashiers and customer service work,” Wellman explained. “It’s more of a matter of how we train and what technical skills are transferable to the new employer, but job searches are individually focused.”

Rather than measuring success by revenue, Wellman said Moji looks at how many employees it can graduate “to higher levels of advancement and sophistication in their work.”

“We try to reach as many differently-able people in the community as we can to provide job training, help them build up their skills and employ as many people as we can. They can achieve better pay, better hours, more financial growth and independence.”

Baptist said in a statement that it has partnered with Moji — with financial support from Truist Bank — “to establish an internship initiative that enables team members with diverse abilities to enhance their job skills and secure a permanent role.”

“We are thrilled that the first two participants have begun at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, assisting our Food and Nutrition team. This relationship is a great example of how we partner with other organizations on workforce development programs that benefit our entire community.”

Moji’s outreach began in earnest by late 2021 as part of a shift in management goals, Wellman said. A tipping point was when management realized there were more than 70 applicants wanting to work at Moji.

“That proved to be a perspective shift,” Wellman said. “Many of them may not have had a job before or not had a great experience in the workforce. They want to work in a place where their differences will be accepted and accommodated.”

For some Moji employees ready to move on, Wellman is actively involved in their transition. “As they find appropriate work in the community, it opens up new positions for us to hire new folks and start their job training experience.”

Wellman said Moji is hoping to provide the career fair at least annually, in part to provide an environment where the applicants are familiar and comfortable with the surroundings.

Wellman said another goal is to “arm these other employers with our job training knowledge and train them to be effective job coaches, trainers and leaders for differently-abled people. That way, they can create a larger pool of jobs and meet the need that is greater than what Moji can do alone.”