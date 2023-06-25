The recent NASCAR All-Star events at North Wilkesboro Speedway stirred the emotions of about 30,000 race fans.

They also served to rev up another round of legal actions in the N.C. Business Court involving the dispute of which group owns the rights to the Winston-branded NASCAR-related artifacts collection.

Greensboro tobacco manufacturer ITG Brands LLC filed its lawsuit Jan. 20 against the museum and its co-owner, Will Spencer, in Guilford District Court with ITG requesting a jury trial. The lawsuit was transferred to N.C. Business Court in February.

The latest step — an ITG motion filed June 16 for a temporary injunction — could result in the closure of Winston Cup Museum if successful.

ITG’s motivation for the motion comes from the manufacturer and Winston Cup Museum showcasing Winston-branded exhibitions at the resurrected speedway on May 19-21.

The museum’s mobile display, which included show race cars from legendary Winston Cup drivers, was open to the general public. It offered merchandise for sale also available at the museum.

Meanwhile, ITG’s presentation was an adults-only “Speakeasy.”

The motion also would bar the museum and Spencer from using the Winston brand and trademarks as it relates to their commercial activities.

The defendants have not filed a legal response as of Friday.

However, Will Spencer said Friday the next scheduled step is a third round of mediation in July.

“With this potential injunction, a judge can shut the museum down until the litigation is over,” Spencer said.

In February, museum president Christy Spencer called the ITG lawsuit “a disappointment to everyone involved with the museum.”

“We hope that the lawsuit will not have an impact on the museum’s day-to-day operations,” she said, “and we look forward to continuing to honor the rich history the Winston Cup Museum celebrates.”

Background

The NASCAR championship series artifacts at the heart of the dispute have been stored and displayed since 2005 in the downtown Winston-Salem facility at 1355 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Since June 2015, ITG has controlled the Winston traditional cigarette brand as part of parent company Imperial Brands Plc’s $7.1 billion purchase of the Winston, Salem, Kool and Maverick brands from Reynolds American Inc. and Lorillard Inc.

The brands were divested by Reynolds and Lorillard in order to gain federal regulatory approval for Reynolds’ $29.25 billion purchase of its rival, essentially to acquire top-selling menthol brand Newport.

ITG wants the Business Court to rule that its control over the Winston traditional cigarette brand also covers the Winston Cup artifacts.

In particular, ITG wants to use the artifacts in potential sports or entertainment marketing initiatives, such as its presentation at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The company claims the museum, Spencer and third defendant JKS Motorsports Inc. are denying access to the artifacts for ITG’s reproduction purposes.

Spencer said the merchandise sold at the museum exhibit at North Wilkesboro has been available at other NASCAR-related events that the mobile display has been featured, as well as at the museum.

ITG claims the defendants are “advertising themselves in a manner that falsely suggesting an affiliation with ITG’s Winston Brand and Winston Marks, and marketing or branding its merchandise using ITG’s Winston Brand or Winston Marks during the pendency of this litigation.”

ITG claims the mobile museum serves to “abuse ITG’s intellectual property rights.”

What’s at stake

Since 2005, the museum has displayed physical copies and reproductions of Winston Cup images per a storage agreement with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

Racing gear, outsized winner’s checks and signage are some of the things a visitor might see.

Most of those artifacts and images — featuring Hall of Fame drivers such as Dale Earnhardt Sr., Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon and Darrell Waltrip — were developed and collected while Reynolds was the title sponsor of the Winston Cup championship series from 1971 to 2003.

That 32-year period is considered the golden era of NASCAR championships.

The Winston Cup proved to be Reynolds’ main and most successful marketing tool for reaching consumers, which ended with NASCAR opting for a new title sponsor in 2004.

During the sponsorship, Winston Cup imagery and memorabilia were created and copyrighted by Reynolds and its independent contractors.

Among those contractors were Spence and JKS in providing sports marketing services to Reynolds, which was one of its top clients. Those services allowed JKS access to store Winston Cup artifacts, such as race cars and driver’s apparel gear.

Once NASCAR opted out of Winston Cup title sponsorship, Reynolds de-emphasized Winston’s marketing after it had been supplanted by Camel cigarettes as the manufacturer’s top seller. That included ceasing to use Winston Cup artifacts and the Winston brand as it eventually exited sports marketing.

ITG said it believes there is “no written agreement documenting any arrangement between any of the defendants and RJR concerning the ownership of the artifacts.”

According to the lawsuit, Will Spencer is alleged to have claimed that Reynolds “gifted them absolute title to the Winston Cup artifacts.” ITG alleges that Spencer “attempted to extort ITG into providing him with a windfall profit for ITG’s use of the Winston Cup artifacts.”

Spencer disputes the allegations, saying “the museum has never made money and never will make money.”

The parties negotiated over access to the artifacts before talks broke down last year.

All-Star Race conflict

ITG claimed in the motion that “the situation got worse” at the All-Star weekend activities.

ITG said the adults-only “Speakeasy” was compliant with the landmark 1998 Master Settlement Agreement in which the largest tobacco manufacturers agreed to age-related marketing restrictions. The facility was located outside the general admission parts of the speedway.

“North Wilkesboro was a particularly attractive location for ITG because the track continues to be strongly associated with the Winston Brand and Winston Cup Series-era of NASCAR,” according to the motion.

The museum presented its exhibition as a “Mobile Winston Cup Museum” where ITG claimed it sold Winston-branded merchandise “using words, fonts, images and logos identical to the Winston marks.”

“The museum and defendants’ merchandise is specifically designed to exploit and trade on the goodwill and nostalgia of the Winston Cup Series era of NASCAR by falsely associating defendants with ITG’s Winston Brand and Winston Marks.”

ITG claimed the mobile museum was not placed in an adults-only setting, and therefore not compliant with the MSA.

Spencer countered by saying the museum is not subject to the restrictions placed by the Master Settlement Agreement because it has never sold tobacco products.

ITG claimed that most of “its customers” at the Speakeasy associated the museum’s exhibition with ITG, thereby “creating confusion” that it claimed could be damaging to its reputation.

Museum’s response

Will Spencer said he wasn’t aware until shortly before the All-Star events that ITG was behind the speakeasy that the speedway operators had approved.

Spencer said the speakeasy featured Winston-branded displays that his company had produced that had been attained through third-party vendors.

Meanwhile, Spencer said he had been working since June 2022 with the speedway’s management and its Speedway International owners on preserving North Wilkesboro Speedway signage and other memorabilia.

“From those conversations, they were looking at how to incorporate the museum into the revival,” Spencer said. “They gave us the premier spot to place the museum trailer.”

Spencer said that since 2005, the mobile museum has been on display at the following NASCAR race tracks: Darlington, Dover (twice) and North Wilkesboro.

Spencer said NASCAR racetrack operators at Charlotte, Daytona Beach, Martinsville, Rockingham and Talladega have requested the mobile museum for exhibitions this year.

It also been twice at the then-Dixie Classic Fair, as well as ITG’s corporate headquarters in 2017 as part of its second anniversary.

As a result of the 2017 exhibition, Spencer said that ITG “knew exactly what I had” in terms of Winston memorabilia. He said the exhibition persuaded ITG marketing officials to visit the museum to learn how Reynolds marketed Winston through NASCAR and Winston Cup.

“When (Imperial) bought the Winston brand, the only thing that transferred was what was on a pack of cigarettes because the sports marketing was closed in 2003,” Spencer said.

“I was never work-for-hire with Reynolds. I did what needed to be done to support the Winston Cup Series.”