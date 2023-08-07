The Credit Union National Association and the National Association of Federally Insured Credit Unions announced last week plans to merge with America’s Credit Unions as their new name.

They are the nation’s two leading credit union associations.

The associations' board of directors and executive committees voted unanimously in May to approve the merger.

Members of both associations will have a 60-day voting period that is scheduled to begin in August. The goal is completed the merger in early 2024 and being fully operational by early 2025.

If approved, CUNA president and chief executive Jim Nussle will serve in the same roles for the merged group.