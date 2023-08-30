Allegacy Federal Credit Union has reached an undisclosed financial settlement in a N.C. Business Court complaint over how its overdraft fees were assessed in 2020.

However, Judge Adam Conrad is questioning the motivation behind the settlement and declining to approve without additional information from Allegacy, plaintiff Terri Moose and her counsel.

The court posted an update to the complaint on its website Wednesday. Allegacy could not be immediately reached for comment on the proposed settlement.

Conrad wrote that "there are too many red flags to ignore," citing the proposed settlement amount and that more than 95% would go to Moose's counsel.

Moose is represented — in order of listing by the court — by Morgan and Morgan Complex Litigation Group, Stranch, Jennings & Garvey PLLC, Rhine Law Firm PC and Fox Rothschild LLP.

Moose sued in 2020 for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and unfair and deceptive trade practices under state law.

Moose's complaint focuses on her objections to how Allegacy was assessing overdraft fees on debit-card transactions in 2020.

The complaint referred to the overdraft fees policy as "authorize positive, settle negative."

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency defines the overdraft fee structure as "assessing overdraft fees on debit card transactions that are authorized when a consumer's available account balance is positive, but later post to the account when the available balance is negative."

According to the proposed settlement, Allegacy discontinued the practice in May 2020.

The parties agreed to approve the dismissal of Moose's complaint with prejudice, which means it cannot be refiled.

However, the settlement allows for punitive class claims to be dismissed without prejudice, which means it can refiled.

"In support of their motion, the parties deny any abuse and say that practical considerations drove their decision to settle," according to the filing.

"Moose's counsel claim they overestimated the damages that the punitive class would recover if successful, partly because Allegacy stopped assessing the overdraft fees in May 2020.

Judge's objections

Conrad's reasoning for putting the proposed settlement on hold focused primarily on the actions by Moose and her counsel.

"In return for dismissing the complaint and abandoning the class they purported to represent, Moose and her counsel received generous payments that dwarf the amount that she could have reasonably expected to recover through ordinary bilateral litigation of her individual claims," Conrad wrote.

According to the complaint, Moose experienced less than a combined $150 from four overdraft fees "that Allegacy supposedly should not have charged Moose."

Conrad said Allegacy has agreed to pay "several hundred times that figure."

"Maybe the complaint undercounted the number of wrongful fees. And maybe Moose could have trebled her damages.

"Even so, the disparity strongly suggests that the settlement had less to do with the value of Moose’s case, and more to do with the risks of potential class-wide litigation."

Conrad said Moose would receive less than 5% of the settlement amount, while her counsel would "get the rest."

"As things stand now, there is no class-wide settlement, and there will be no fairness hearing. Moose’s counsel are set to take the lion’s share of the recovery without obtaining any relief for the class and without a judicial determination that the fees are reasonable.

"If that doesn’t suggest a sweetheart deal or a collusive payoff, it’s hard to fathom what would."

Conrad said that "the court is left with the impression that Moose’s counsel made a self-interested calculation to take 95% percent of her individual settlement in lieu of a smaller share of a class-wide settlement."

"Something is obviously amiss when counsel decides that half a loaf is better than none in terms of their own fees, but that none is just fine for the class."

Next steps

Conrad ordered the parties to file their settlement agreement publicly.

"Sunshine is a proven disinfectant," Conrad wrote. "At a minimum, the putative class members deserve to see what Moose and her counsel gained through this on-again, off-again class action.

"The public, too, has a keen interest in overseeing not only how courts decide the rights of litigants, but also how they protect those who are absent."

"The court sees no reason to believe that public disclosure would harm the parties or reveal truly secret information."

Conrad also said that Moose’s counsel "must report and substantiate their billing rates, the time they spent on this litigation, and any other costs and expenses"

"Moose’s counsel must also: identify by case name, number and county all class actions that they have brought in North Carolina relating to APSN transactions; whether each case is pending or has been resolved; and for any case that has been resolved, whether the resolution took the form of an individual or class-wide settlement."