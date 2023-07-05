The Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday they have issued warning letters to six companies, including one in North Carolina, for illegally selling copycat food products containing Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as delta-8 THC.

These products can easily be mistaken for traditional foods, such as chips, cookies, candy, gummies or other snack food items.

The FDA said it is concerned that these products can be accidentally ingested by consumers, including children, or taken in higher doses than intended.

The warning letters were issued to: Delta Munchies, Dr. Smoke LLC (also known as Dr. S LLC), Exclusive Hemp Farms/Oshipt, Nikte's Wholesale LLC, North Carolina Hemp Exchange LLC and The Haunted Vapor Room.

Delta-8 THC is a substance found in the Cannabis sativa plant, of which marijuana and hemp are two varieties. The FDA has received reports of serious adverse events experienced by people who have consumed these products, such as hallucinations, vomiting, tremor, anxiety, dizziness, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA’s principal deputy commissioner, said the risk “is especially dangerous for those who are driving, working or have other responsibilities.”