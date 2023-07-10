The N.C. Rural Center has scheduled two Triad and Northwest N.C. events for its summer road trip program,

The events will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. July 26 at Wilkes County Agricultural Center in Wilkesboro, and from 10 a.m. to noon at Rockingham Community College in Wentworth.

Rural Center staff at each location will share a regionalized version of its statewide publication “Forces Driving Change in Rural North Carolina,” that serves as an examination of eight major forces driving change in modern rural communities.

There will be a question and answer session and a time for discussion among meeting participants.

Data and stories from the tour will be featured at the Center’s 2024 Rural Summit in Raleigh, and also will be used to refine and deepen our publications and research.