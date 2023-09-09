Saying that Stephanie Brown has hit the ground running would be an understatement since she took over as president of Visit Winston-Salem on July 1.

Her business and event calendar has been slammed since her appointment, with few openings for the foreseeable future.

Brown replaced Richard Geiger, 65, who retired as Visit Winston-Salem’s president after nearly 13 years.

Brown, a 30-year tourism industry veteran, was unanimously approved by the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority’s board of directors. Brown will be paid $215,000 a year.

Brown most recently served as executive vice president of Strategic Marketing & Research Insights (SMARInsights), a national tourism research firm.

She is known more statewide as president of Explore Asheville for the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, where she led a team of 28 and had an annual budget of $27 million. Brown also held executive positions at The Alexandria Convention & Visitors Association, Mount Vernon and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.

“Stephanie’s experience, expertise, and thoughtful, goal-oriented approach to destination marketing stood out,” Dana Lu Bryson, chairman of the Forsyth TDA, said in a statement.

“She is an ideal choice bringing her energy and vision to lead Visit Winston-Salem and build on the momentum of this outstanding destination.”

Brown recently took a breather to answer some questions from the Winston-Salem Journal on her new job so far. An edited version follows:

Q: You are about 10 weeks into being president of Visit Winston-Salem. What have you learned so far about local tourism and attractions that you didn’t know previously?

Answer: Learning about our attractions and meeting stakeholders has been the focus of the first few months on the job — there is a lot of ground to cover!

Winston-Salem is a fun place to be and a great place to visit. The challenge is creating synergy among the diverse and unconnected offerings to deliver a compelling message and experience for visitors.

Q: I would imagine marketing tourism in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem is quite different from Asheville, but what are the biggest differences and similarities that you have found?

Answer: Winston-Salem and Asheville are both great places to visit — the communities are at different stages of tourism development — and the experiences each offers are different.

But, the fundamentals of tourism promotion are the same. We deliver compelling messages to target audiences to inspire travelers to visit.

Today, the budget for tourism marketing is bigger in Asheville, and they have a very large pool of funding for product development that is funding parks, greenways, sports facilities and the arts, to name a few.

But when I joined Explore Asheville in 2012, the budget was the same as our current budget at Visit Winston-Salem.

No matter the size of the budget, our job is to invest those resources judiciously to generate the best possible return-on-investment.

Q: What made this job attractive to you from a professional and personal perspective?

Answer: Winston-Salem was appealing to me as a place to live for all of the obvious reasons; from Carolina blue skies to the abundance of cultural and recreational activities.

From a professional perspective, it is very desirable to me that Winston-Salem has a strong foundation, and there are opportunities to move to a next level. The community has a track record of overcoming obstacles and working together to achieve a shared vision, and the forward momentum of the community is unmistakable.

I really enjoy the stakeholder engagement and teamwork of leading a destination marketing organization. I like knowing the people we serve, and I like doing work that has broad community benefits.

What I love most about this work is that we are selling a life-enriching experience, and the beneficiaries are the people who live in the community.

Q: Tourism is back in a significant way in the region, as the latest Visit NC data from 2022 shows. Where do you see areas for additional growth that can get the county past the $1 billion in visitor spending on a consistent annual basis?

Answer: Leisure visitation took the lead coming out of the pandemic, and we are seeing a strong recovery on the group side, whether that is from meetings and conventions or sporting events and festivals.

Because we are funded through the collection of lodging taxes, COVID-19 was obviously a very significant set-back for our organization.

With the budget of Visit Winston-Salem growing, leisure tourism marketing and advertising is poised to lead the next phase of tourism development for Forsyth County, while we continue to focus on attracting new group business to the destination.

A next-generation of marketing tools are available to target key audiences and deliver marketing messages in very dynamic ways. We need to harness these new tools to continue to tell our story and attract new visitors.

Q: How do you plan to balance the decades-long challenge of the wants and needs from a very active art community with the reality that sports and conventions are putting more visitors in local hotel beds, thus generating the majority of visitor occupancy tax revenue?

Answer: It’s interesting to hear that perspective.

Visit Winston-Salem has certainly promoted the full scope of tourism stakeholders and has fostered support and collaboration with a wide range of partners.

I’m focused on moving forward from where we are today to work with all of our tourism partners and to showcase the full scope of what we offer for visitors.

Q: What will your fingerprints look like on the local tourism and visitor sectors that will be distinguishable from the consistent job by Richard Geiger?

Answer: Throughout the selection process, it was clear to me that Rich has been well-respected and appreciated, and it was important to me that his leadership has been recognized.

The impact of visitor spending increased from just over $600 million to more than a billion dollars during Rich’s tenure, and he developed a great team at Visit Winston-Salem.

I see a couple of primary opportunities for this next chapter.

One is stakeholder engagement — providing more points of connection between Visit Winston-Salem and community partners.

Another is to optimize our marketing efforts in both efficiency and effectiveness. In other words, reach larger target audiences with very compelling messaging.

Q: What will it take for the local tourism community to reach its full potential in 10 years?

Answer: Tourism development happens on the parallel tracks of promotion and product development.

Promotion (sales and marketing) attracts a customer base that supports local business and stimulates new visitor experiences.

Product development is fuel for promotion and also helps to attract new visitors. These new things to do can include the arts, culture, culinary, history, recreation, festivals and events, and shopping.

Of course, both of these things have been happening here in Forsyth County.

We have been mostly a place that attracts visitors from cities in North Carolina. As our destination develops on both of these tracks, Winston-Salem can become a top destination in the Southeast.

I am excited about this potential and feel fortunate to have the opportunity to lead these efforts as we move into the next chapter together.